Safe Kerala Project prioritises accident mitigation

Project gets a revamp with focus shifting from levying of fines to rule enforcement

The Safe Kerala Project being spearheaded by the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has been revamped, with renewed emphasis on rule enforcement and accident-mitigation measures, instead of on the quantum of fines imposed on erring motorists.

This follows an assessment that the emphasis on fine alone would not bring down the number of accidents. The emphasis would henceforth shift to rule-enforcement measures in accident-prone black spots that abound on roads in the State. Recently, A.M. Sapre, Chairman of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCoRS), had sought measures to prevent accidents caused by potholes, ill-maintained vehicles, drunk and dangerous driving, dangerous overtaking, driving on the wrong side and use of cell phone while driving, following a review of the road-safety situation in Kerala.

Stating that 71% of accidents can be averted if enforcement agencies took proactive measures against grave road-safety violations, he directed agencies in charge of enforcement and road upkeep to step up enforcement and to produce result-oriented output. He sought a 25% reduction in fatalities in 2022, vis-a-vis 2019.

Devices for police

Transport Commissioner M.R. Ajith Kumar, who is holding additional charge of Road Safety Commissioner, said utmost importance would be given to reducing fatal accidents in the State. “The Safe Kerala Project will be restructured to focus on enforcing road-safety norms. The police too need a dedicated road-safety enforcement and management wing. The meeting chaired by the head of the SCoRS further decided to equip the police with devices to detect drug content in the blood (of motorists).”

Emphasis will be given to lessening accidents involving two-wheeler riders, since they constitute 70% of the victims. More surveillance cameras would be activated by April, to keep tab of rule violations.

Personnel’s demand

The reorientation process, with focus shifting from fines to enforcements, has begun and stakeholders in the State led by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy are keeping a close watch on the results, he added.

Responding to the demand from a section of enforcement personnel for body-worn cameras and other equipment to strengthen enforcement, Mr. Ajith Kumar said KRSA could allot them upon request. “The authority had recently given ₹1 crore to the KSRTC to install dual dashboard cameras on its long-distance buses (to keep tabs on rash driving and for evidentiary back-up in the event of accidents),” he said.