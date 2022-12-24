Safe drinking water in all households : K.N. Balagopal

December 24, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

Comprehensive plans have been devised to ensure safe drinking water in all households, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said here on Saturday.

He was inaugurating the water supply projects of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at Neduvathur Plamoodu Junction. “As part of the Kottarakkara-Neduvathur drinking water project, ₹30 crore has been sanctioned through Rebuild Kerala for pumping water from Kallada River, purifying it and storing it in large head tanks,” said the Minister.

In order to provide clean drinking water to the households of Neduvathur grama panchayat, construction works worth ₹143 crore are being carried out in eight packages. Out of this, projects worth ₹113 crore will be jointly implemented by the Central and State governments. “After the completion, diverse projects will be implemented in Neduvathur panchayat that has a lot of agricultural importance,” said Mr. Balagopal who also urged the public to stay away from activities that deplete water sources.

The Minister added that ₹10.50 crore has been sanctioned for Ayurvedic hospital working under the Neduvathur grama panchayat while funds have been made available for the renovation of the hospital, stadium and ponds in Pullamala. Panchayat president R. Sathyabhama presided over the function and the event was attended by vice president Jalaja Suresh, Kollam circle superintending engineer S. Bina, district panchayat vice president V. Sumalal, local body members, political party leaders, and officials.