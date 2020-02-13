Safe custody of ivory stock haunts Forest dept.

The attempts of the Kerala Forest Department to get rid of the huge quantities of ivory in its vaults have failed. A proposal to destroy it by burning was shot down by the Kerala State Board for Wildlife recently.

It estimated that around 12 tonnes of ivory is in the possession of the department, which is worried about the safe custody of the commodity.

A significant quantity of the off-white teeth and tusks of elephants are kept at the Forest Headquarters and lockers of the State treasury and bank lockers. Ivory has also been stored in the various offices of the Forest Department.

The ivory of dead captive elephants is left with the safe custody of its owners. Ivory comes to the vaults of the department from captive and wild elephants.

The materials confiscated from poachers and illegal traders too add to the volume, says a senior forest official.

The ivory comes in various sizes and shapes and some are huge in size and heavy to handle. In some other cases, the ivory comes as carvings and idols.

The security requirements for the material, a banned item that has no official market or price, is a matter of concern, he says.

Though the proposal for destroying the ivory by crushing and burning it was placed before the board meeting held in the last week of January, it was opposed by the majority of the members.

Representatives of the NGOs and conservationists were absent at the meeting, as the term of the nominated members had expired.

Similar attempt

A similar attempt by the department seven years ago too failed to get the approval of the authorities.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who presided over the meeting, suggested steps for using the ivory.

The forest officials explained that the burning of ivory was an internationally accepted practice and small pieces shall be crushed and burned in the initial phase.

They also objected to the proposal that ivory shall be exhibited at museums and educational institutions, as they feared that it would promote poaching of elephants.

Valliyil Gopinath, former Head of Forest Force, suggested the destruction of ivory for protecting the wild elephants.

The supply of ivory has to be cut to end the illegal craft of ivory carving, which is still thriving in some parts of the State. Illegally procured ivory is the raw material for the carving. The use, possession and trade of ivory is banned, says Mr. Gopinath.

The Centre had earlier permitted the State governments to destroy the ivory in its possession, as it could not be used for any other purpose. Yet, the earlier attempts to destroy it did not succeed.

Mindset needs to change

The mindset against the destruction of the ivory, deemed as a valuable item, need to change if one is serious about protecting the elephants, he says.