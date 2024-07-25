‘Safe Campus, Safe Hospital’ initiative in medical colleges

Infectious diseases prevention and control drives have been launched in all government medical colleges across the State on Thursday as part of the “Safe Campus, Safe Hospital” initiative of the Health department. The programme is being supervised by Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew.

The programme aims at preventing the spread of infectious diseases on the campus and creating academic facilities and infrastructure in such a way that students do not face any health threat.

The drive is also in response to the public outrage that followed the incident wherein a patient at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital had been trapped in one of the elevators for two days without anyone knowing about it. The incident had also led to much debate on the lack of diligence and responsibility of the hospital employees.

The drive will focus on making all categories of hospital employees aware that each one of them has a role to play and a responsibility in ensuring the safety of patients and providing them good service. Hospital employees will also be asked to undergo training on various aspects of better service delivery.

The Health department has already issued a directive that safety audits be conducted in hospitals. Guidelines will be issued on maintaining the safety of oxygen plant, hospital equipment, medical devices and elevators.

Hospitals have been asked to ensure that there are CCTV cameras in all major buildings. Also, the DME and the Director of Health Services have been given directives that the old electrical wiring in the hospitals be removed.

Following this, all Principals of the medical colleges had organised staff meetings to take preventive measures.

On Thursday, some of the activities undertaken on the hospital campuses included cleaning of student hostels and premises, clearing wild growth and shrubbery from hospital campuses and replacing old water tanks with brand new ones.