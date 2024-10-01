ADVERTISEMENT

Safaris to resume in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday

Published - October 01, 2024 08:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The wildlife safaris at the Muthanga and Tholpetty ecotourism centres under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) will resume on Wednesday. The safaris had been suspended for several months following a directive from the Kerala High Court. In compliance with the court’s order, safaris will operate with certain restrictions from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Initially, tickets for the safari will be available at the ticket counters at each site. Online ticket booking will be available through the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary’s website www.wayanadwildlifesanctuary.com from October 7. For details, call: 99472 71015 or 79075 43321.

