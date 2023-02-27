Saeed Mirza wants film school turned into a dynamic space

February 27, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Having taken over as chairman of the KR Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Saeed Akthar Mirza realises that resetting the institute’s academic culture will, inevitably, be largely a work in progress. He seeks to be reassuring nevertheless and has set out a series of short-term and long-term plans in this direction.

“We want to bring in the world into this campus and transform it into a dynamic space. From writers to dancers and academicians, people across the spectrum should come in and mix with the campus ,” said the veteran filmmaker, in a telephonic conversation with The Hindu.

But while he promises to reenergise the academic space, his core focus remains on making the students aware of every available technology in filmmaking and leveraging the industrial experience through interactions with top-class filmmakers.

Mr. Mirza, at the same time, also acknowledges that the immediate priority is to navigate the institution out of the perilous waters. He is hopeful that the State government will take immediate action to fill the vacancies including that of the director and the dean, which will be followed by a reconstitution of the academic and governing councils.

One of his first direct action as chairman of the film school aims to facilitate exchanges between the students and faculty members inside the campus round the clock. ”Priority is being accorded to organise a housing facility for the faculty members inside the campus,” said Mr. Mirza.

He also emphasised his commitment to instil a sense of security among the faculty members by extending the tenure of their job contract to a minimum of three years. “We are also conducting a review of the faculty members because we need to have some idea about their capabilities and also their feedback on the way the institution has been functioning,” explained Mr. Mirza.

The review of the academic staff is slated to begin by the second week of March and modalities of the process are currently being finalised.

Mr. Mirza also regards that it is critically important for the institute to go for a review on actually what happened at the institute previously. “Adoor Gopalakrishnan, former chairman of the institute, has clearly stated that the charges levelled during the protests were trumped up. It will be unfair if we do not inquire the allegations made by a man of his stature and I also want to know it personally that whether it was true or not,” he added.

As to the key demands raised by the students including a revamping of the course structure, Mr. Mirza wants to see action at the government level. “These are all issues that have been there even before my arrival and whatever they agree on will be acceptable to me as well,” he said.