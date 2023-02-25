Saeed Mirza takes charge as chairman of film school

February 25, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Film maker Saeed Akhtar Mirza on Saturday officially assumed charge as chairman of the K.R. Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts at Thekkumthala.

On arriving on the institute campus here in the morning, Mr.Mirza was accorded a warm welcome by the institute’s employees and students. He held brief interactions with the employees of the institute and the students as part of chalking out the future course of action.

“It is an incredible opportunity to work in an institute and creating a space that I think is important not just for Kerala but India,” he later told mediapersons.

Holding that he envisioned to elevate the State-run film school to a centre of excellence at the national level, Mr.Mirza said priority would be given to fill the vacancies at the institute at the earliest. He also emphasised the need to take the students and staff of the institute along to achieve the goal.

Mr.Mirza, at the same time, chose to sidestep the controversial remarks made by the previous chairman Adoor Gopalakrishnan on the students and a section of the employees.

Mr.Mirza has been appointed as the institute’s chairman at a time when the institute is striving hard to get back on track after a two-month impasse. The resignation of Shankar Mohan as director of the institute following an indefinite strike launched by students had plunged the institute into an unprecedented crisis, with a handful of its employees tendering their resignations en masse in solidarity with the outgoing director.

Among those who resigned included veteran film makers Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Girish Kasaravalli who had served as chairman of the institute and academic council chairman respectively

The State government has appointed a three-member search committee for identifying the new director for the institute. The committee, according to sources, has zeroed in on a couple of persons while the new chairman has made some suggestions in this regard.