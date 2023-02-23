Saeed Mirza appointed chairman of K.R. Narayanan film institute

February 23, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Filmmaker and former chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Saeed Akhtar Mirza has been appointed chairman of the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in Kottayam. His appointment follows the resignation of filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The institute was rocked by student protests recently alleging caste discrimination. Institute director Shankar Mohan, who had been backed by Mr. Gopalakrishnan, stepped down last month, followed by Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

Centre of excellence

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, at a press conference here on Thursday, said Mr. Mirza’s long stint as a filmmaker who blended art and social responsibility effectively in his work and his experience as an administrator at the FTII, Pune, would lift the K.R. Narayanan institute to a centre of excellence.

Sharing his vision for the institute, Mr. Mirza said though the institute had been in the eye of a storm, it had to continue functioning. “We owe it to the institute and the students.”

When he met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Dr. Bindu, he stressed the need for a fresh start for the institute, Mr. Mirza said. “Though it is based in Kerala, it is also a national institute. The question is how to combine the two and make it functional. This is an incredible opportunity for the institute to become a centre of excellence. What we have in mind is a holistic vision towards visual arts and the act of creation. We will try to create a space where ideas flow and young people learn and participate in the entire process.”

Fresh start

Mr. Gopalakrishnan, he said, was a dear friend besides a renowned filmmaker, but had resigned as something had happened at the institute. “It can’t close down now. The students’ education is also important. We will start on a clean slate.”

Student involvement, he said, was imperative. There should be coordination among the students, faculty, and the governing council. “Let us talk to each other, and hear what the problems are, and together find solutions. There has to be a dialogue. It can’t be a one-way street. Students are part of the process, and cannot be kept out of it.”

Masters in residence

Mr. Mirza said many people in the film industry in Mumbai, including filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, were keen on coming to Kottayam as they saw it as a space to collaborate. “We are thinking of a category called masters in residence. They will come and spend four months in Kottayam, scripting and making films with student involvement.”

Dr. Bindu said a director for the institute would be appointed soon. Recommendations of an inquiry commission set up in connection with the institute would be implemented.