Sadat meet in Malappuram brings Sadikali, Bukhari together

Published - August 28, 2024 11:50 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal (left) sharing a light moment with Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari at the Sadat conclave at Malappuram on August 28.

Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal (left) sharing a light moment with Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari at the Sadat conclave at Malappuram on August 28. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Madin Academy campus here on August 28 (Wednesday) witnessed a conclave of Thangals from different qabeelas (tribes or clans), that could well go down as a historic moment in the State’s Muslim politics. Apart from the union of Thangals or Syeds, the meeting brought together the leaders of two groups that could potentially pave the way for a united Sunni movement in the State.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal of Panakkad and Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari shared the Sadat (Thangal) platform. Rarely did Sadikali Thangal visit Madin Academy before.

“We ought to join hands and progress unitedly wherever we can join. The Muslim community is divided into many groups. Instead of thinking, we spend more time for disputes. Instead of ruminating on the fallacies of the past, let’s forget and forgive and march to prosperity unitedly. Our dignity rises when we forgive. Let us win together before God,” said Syed Sadikali, while inaugurating the conclave named Multhaqal Ashraf.

Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal inaugurating the Sadat conclave.

Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal inaugurating the Sadat conclave. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

He said Thangals in the State had played a pivotal role in giving proper direction to the Muslim community. The virtues of Thangals were experienced by other communities as well, he added. Syed Sadikali also praised Madin Academy and its activities under Syed Khaleel Bukhari.

Syed Bukhari presided over the function. He reminded Thangals of their added responsibility towards the Muslim community. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama vice president Syed Ali Bafaqi Thangal led a prayer.

Kozhikode Kazi Syed Nasar Hayy Shihab Thangal delivered a blessing speech. MLA Syed Abid Husain Thangal, inaugurated the distribution of a Santhwanam aid given by Madin Academy to widows in Thangal families. Sunni Yuvajana Sangham vice president Syed Mohammed Thurab Saqafi spoke.

The meeting also marked the opening of a national Sadat Fest in which students from Thangal families across the country are taking part.

