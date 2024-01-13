ADVERTISEMENT

Sadanam Kathakali Academy to celebrate 71st anniversary

January 13, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 71st anniversary of Gandhi Seva Sadanam Kathakali Academy at Pathirippala near Ottapalam will be celebrated with a variety of programmes on Tuesday. Staging of a new Kathakali composition titled Paundraka Vasudeva, written and directed by Sadanam Harikumar, will be the key attraction of the celebrations.

Guruvayur Devaswom chairman V.K. Vijayan will inaugurate the celebrations on Tuesday afternoon. Chutti expert Kalamandalam Rammohan will unveil the bust of famous Kathakali chutti artist Govinda Varier at the function.

A documentary on Kathakali maestro Sadanam Krishnankutty Asan will be screened on the occasion. The documentary is titled Oru Krishnagaadha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadanam Kathakali Academy chairman Mannur M.P. Rajakumaranunni will preside over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US