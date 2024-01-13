GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sadanam Kathakali Academy to celebrate 71st anniversary

January 13, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 71st anniversary of Gandhi Seva Sadanam Kathakali Academy at Pathirippala near Ottapalam will be celebrated with a variety of programmes on Tuesday. Staging of a new Kathakali composition titled Paundraka Vasudeva, written and directed by Sadanam Harikumar, will be the key attraction of the celebrations.

Guruvayur Devaswom chairman V.K. Vijayan will inaugurate the celebrations on Tuesday afternoon. Chutti expert Kalamandalam Rammohan will unveil the bust of famous Kathakali chutti artist Govinda Varier at the function.

A documentary on Kathakali maestro Sadanam Krishnankutty Asan will be screened on the occasion. The documentary is titled Oru Krishnagaadha.

Sadanam Kathakali Academy chairman Mannur M.P. Rajakumaranunni will preside over the function.

