Sadanam Kathakali academy celebrate its 70th anniversary, presents ‘Ekalavyan’

January 24, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Gandhi Sevasadanam Kathakali Academy celebrated its 70 th anniversary last week by staging its latest Kathakali choreography titled ‘Ekalavyan’.

Kathakali maestro Sadanam Harikumar, who scripted and directed ‘Ekalavyan’, said it was a challenging project, as the new choreography presented a story not usually told in Kathakali.

The teachers, students, and the alumni of the Gandhi Sevasadanam Kathakali Academy worked together to produce ‘Ekalavyan’ as part of the 70 th anniversary of the academy.

Kottakkal Nandakumar enacted the role of Drona when Sadanam Mohanan donned the role of Arjuna. Kalamandalam Manoj enacted the role of Ekalavyan and the role of Krishna was handled by Kalamandalam Praveen.

Other artistes of Sadanam Academy handled the music, melam, chutti and petti. The new choreography presented the story of ‘Ekalavyan’ from the Mahabharata from his childhood to his death.

K. Premkumar, MLA, inaugurated the celebrations. Gandhi Sevasadanam Kathakali Academy chairman Mannur Rajakumaranunni presided over the function.

Sangeet Natak Akademi fellowship winner Sadnam Krishnankutty, Madavoor Vasudevan Nair Kathakali Award winner Sadanam Balakrishnan, Pattali Kannan Nair Award winner Sadanam Ramankutty, Kandiyoor Maha Temple golden plaque winner Sadanam Harikumar, Delhi Panchavadya Trust’s Kalacharya Award winner Sadanam Gopalakrishnan, Chalakudy Nambeesan Memorial Kathakali Award winner Sadanam Bhasi, Kalasagar Award winner Sadanam Sivadasan, Kanjadalam Award winner Sadanam Ramakrishnan, Usthad Bismilla Khan Award winner Sadanam Jothishbabu, and Delhi Panchavadya Trust’s Vadyakalanidhi Award winner Sadanam Abhishek, were felicitated at the function.