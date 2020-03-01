KeralaIDUKKI 01 March 2020 00:54 IST
Sacred Heart, Thevara, takes lead
Updated: 01 March 2020 00:54 IST
Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, in second spot at arts fete
Sacred Heart (SH) College, Thevara, was leading at the Mahatma Gandhi University arts festival at Thodupuzha as the results were announced on the third day on Saturday.
Points position
The college garnered 56 points, while Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam was placed second with 50 points.
RLV College off Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, bagged 29 points; St. Berchnan’s College, Changanassery, 27; CMS College, Kottayam, 26; Cochin College, Kochi, 26; St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, 23, and St. Thomas College, Pala, 24.
There were a lot of appeals before the judging committee and that delayed the announcement of the results.
The arts festival will conclude on March 3.
