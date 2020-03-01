Sacred Heart leads in MGU arts fete

Sacred Heart College, Thevara, continues to lead in the Mahatma Gandhi University Arts festival ‘Article-14’ at Thodupuzha on Sunday.

The college was leading by 108 points when the results of 35 of 60 categories were announced on Sunday.

Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, was in the second place with 72 points.

St. Teresa's College, Ernakulam got 47 points, RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura,40 points, Cochin College, Kochi 39 points and Newman College, Thodupuzha 37, St Berchmans College 37 points and MES College, Marampilly, CMS College, Kottayam and St. Thomas College, Pala got 32 points each.

As the festival reached the fourth day, there were 24 appeals before the appeals committee.

The highest number of appeals was filed in the section ‘other forms of classical dances’ and Ottanthullal. The decision on the appeals will be announced before the concluding ceremony on Monday, said the authorities.