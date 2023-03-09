ADVERTISEMENT

Sachinder Mohan Sharma is new DRM of Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway

March 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sachinder Mohan Sharma

Sachinder Mohan Sharma, IRSME took charge as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Thiruvananthapuram division, Southern Railway, here on Thursday. He succeeds R. Mukund, IRSME as the DRM. Prior to this, he was the Group General Manager (Mechanical) at Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) with additional charge of Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari and Dean of Heavy Haul Institute DFCCIL, Noida. He also served as the Senior Professor in Management at National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara, Director, Traction in Railway Board and in various capacities in Northern Railway.

As Group GM, DFCCIL, Mr. Sharma achieved technology induction through hot box detectors and provision of machine vision inspection system through Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IISC Bangalore. He also represented Indian Railways & DFCCIL at SAHHA conference at Johannesburg and presented a paper ‘Managing Operations and Policy Issues pertaining to Rolling Stock, Crew and Disaster Management’. He has published research papers on Railway Technology in reputed journals and books, said a statement from the Railways.

An officer belonging to the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) 1991 batch, he has done his masters in Public Administration from Lee Kuan Yee School of Public Policy, Singapore and is a Chevening CRISP Scholar from University of Oxford, U.K. He is pursuing PhD (PT) in Strategic Management from Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US