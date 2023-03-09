Sachinder Mohan Sharma is new DRM of Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway

March 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sachinder Mohan Sharma, IRSME took charge as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Thiruvananthapuram division, Southern Railway, here on Thursday. He succeeds R. Mukund, IRSME as the DRM. Prior to this, he was the Group General Manager (Mechanical) at Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) with additional charge of Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari and Dean of Heavy Haul Institute DFCCIL, Noida. He also served as the Senior Professor in Management at National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara, Director, Traction in Railway Board and in various capacities in Northern Railway.

As Group GM, DFCCIL, Mr. Sharma achieved technology induction through hot box detectors and provision of machine vision inspection system through Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IISC Bangalore. He also represented Indian Railways & DFCCIL at SAHHA conference at Johannesburg and presented a paper ‘Managing Operations and Policy Issues pertaining to Rolling Stock, Crew and Disaster Management’. He has published research papers on Railway Technology in reputed journals and books, said a statement from the Railways.

An officer belonging to the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) 1991 batch, he has done his masters in Public Administration from Lee Kuan Yee School of Public Policy, Singapore and is a Chevening CRISP Scholar from University of Oxford, U.K. He is pursuing PhD (PT) in Strategic Management from Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.