Sabu Thomas V-C in-charge of Malayalam University

March 04, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas has been given additional charge of the V-C of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

The notification issued on Saturday by Raj Bhavan under order of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, said that pending the appointment of a regular V-C, Professor Thomas would exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor with immediate effect.

The temporary appointment was made after former V-C V. Anil Kumar’s term expired on February 28. The appointment process for the next V-C is mired in controversy with the Governor raising objections to the government’s efforts to alter the composition of the search-cum-selection committee for the process.