Sabu Thomas takes additional charge as VC of Malayalam varsity

March 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas here on Monday assumed additional charge as the V-C of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

At a brief function held at the MGU headquarters here, Mr. Thomas took charge by signing the register brought from the Malayalam University. MGU pro-VC C.T. Aravindakumar, Registrar B. Prakash Kumar, Malayalam University Registrar Prajith Chandran, and others were present.

Mr. Thomas is slated to visit the Malayalam university campus next week.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thomas said priority would be given to obtaining accreditation to the Malayalam varsity from agencies including that of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Th options of drawing more students to the university too would be explored.

Mr. Thomas was appointed to the Malayalam varsity on a temporary basis after former V-C V. Anil Kumar’s term expired on February 28. The appointment process for the next V-C is mired in controversy with the Governor raising objections to the government’s efforts to alter the composition of the search-cum-selection committee for the process.

