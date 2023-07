July 07, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Former Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas has been appointed the chairman of Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology (TrEST) Research Park. He has replaced Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S. Somanath at the helm of the research institution. The Board of Directors of the research park has also been reconstituted, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said in a statement.

