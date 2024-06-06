GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sabu Joseph wins Paristhithi Mithram award

Published - June 06, 2024 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sabu Joseph

Sabu Joseph

Sabu Joseph, Head, Department of Environmental Sciences, Kerala University, has won the Paristhithi Mithram award instituted by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change.

He has been selected for his outstanding contributions to the field of environmental research. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the award, comprising a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, on the occasion of the World Environment Day on Wednesday. He has been involved in six major national projects as well as an Indo-Israel international project on ‘Ecosystem service evaluation of wetlands of Kerala’ during his academic career spanning 23 years.

