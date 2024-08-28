Sabarmati Special School celebrates seventh anniversary

The Sabarmati Special School in Haripad celebrated its seventh anniversary on Wednesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the ceremony. On the occasion, Sabarmati excellence awards were presented to eminent personalities.

The school, a project of Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, was established in 2017 to educate children with special needs and mental health challenges and to empower them through self-employment skills. Currently, around 130 students are pursuing education at the school, which has been recognised by the State Education department and Social Justice department. The institution, which follows the State government syllabus, provides free education and care to all students.

Mr. Chennithala presided. Businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali, Sabarmati Special School chairman John Thomas and others attended the function.