Sabarimala women entry | Updates: BJP, Sangh Parivar not behind the attack, says Kummanam Rajasekharan

With the Supreme Court is yet to rule on whether a non-epistolary court can intervene in religious affairs, activist Trupti Desai, along with with four members of the Bhumata Brigade, has arrived in Kochi to visit the Sabarimala temple on November 26.

Here are the live updates:

BJP, Sangh Parivar not behind the attack, says Kummanam Rajasekharan

Former State president of the Bharathiya Janata Party Kummanam Rajasekharan told journalists that neither the BJP nor the Sangh Parivar had anything to do with the attack on Ms. Ammini. He said the person arrested in connection with the incident was not a member of the party.

Mr. Rajasekharan said the Government’s lack of commitment to protecting customs and practices unique to Sabarimala lay at the heart of the latest outbreak of protests by devotees. The State should take a clear stance in the SC to protect Sabarimala faith, Mr Rajasekharan said, adding that devotees would resist any move to dilute religious customs in Sabarimala.

Devaswom Minister alleges conspiracy in protests against Trupti Desai

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran condemned the ‘pepper spray’ attack against Ms. Ammini in strong terms.

However, he said the “set piece” protests against the activists appeared to be part of a bigger conspiracy to disrupt the pilgrimage and sow seeds of unrest in Kerala.

Mr. Surendran said a national channel had interviewed Ms. Desai and her compatriots when they alighted at the Kochi International Airport.

The channel broadcast their intention to journey to Sabarimala and their temporary stop at the office of the Commissioner for police to seek the law enforcement’s protection.

Soon, Sangh Parivar activists gathered outside the police facility and raised a noisy protest. It seemed they had a prescient warning about the arrival of Ms. Desai and her supporters, he said.

“The entire chain of events seemed preset and smacked of a plot to disrupt the pilgrimage,” Mr. Surendran told journalists. He said the attempt to unleash trouble had come at a time when the pilgrimage was progressing smoothly, and offering from devotees had touched an all-time high.

State Women’s Commission opens inquiry into ‘pepper spray’ attack

The Kerala State Women’s Commission has opened an inquiry into the pepper spray attack on women activist Bindu Ammini in Kochi.

KSWC chairperson and central committee member of the CPI(M) M. C. Josephine expressed shock at the incident. She told The Hindu that the Commission had registered a case on its own and initiated legal proceedings against the perpetrators.

Hindu Aikya Vedi asks Kerala govt. to ‘come clean on conspiracy’

R.V. Babu, State general secretary of the Hindu Aikya Vedi, has asked the Kerala government to come clean on what he alleged was a conspiracy behind the sudden visit of activists led by Bhumata Brigade activist Trupti Desai for Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest outside the Kochi Commissionerate against the visit, Mr. Babu alleged that the conspiracy was hatched by activist Bindu Ammini, who had offered prayer at Sabarimala Temple under police security last year.

Kerala police to not offer security to activists

Police have made it clear that they will not offer security to the group of activists led by Trupti Desai who had descended in the city in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

A senior officer on condition of anonymity categorically ruled out any prospect of police security to the activists to undertake pilgrimage to Sabarimala. Neither would they be allowed to undertake the visit on their own on account of their security.

Police are checking the availability of return tickets for the activists from the Kochi airport.

No matter what happens, will go to Sabarimala, says Trupti Desai

The group of seven women who arrived in Kochi on November 26 will go ahead to Sabarimala whether or not police protection is guaranteed, said activist Trupti Desai.

“We arrived here on Constitution Day because the right to not be discriminated against is a right given to us by the Constitution. Instead, women like us come seeking protection and get attacked instead,” she said.

‘Pepper spray’ attack on woman as Trupti Desai arrives in Kochi

High drama unfolded in the city when six women activists led by Pune-based Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai descended here early on Tuesday with the objective of offering ‘darshan’ at the hilltop Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala.

Bindu Ammini, who had managed to offer prayers at Sabarimala Temple under police security last year, was sprayed with a liquid, seemingly pepper spray, on her face at the Kochi Commissionerate office.

Earlier, the team arrived at the Cochin International Airport Limited at Nedumbassery by the Indigo Airline flight from Pune at 4.17 a.m. Their arrival went completely under the radar as the visit was kept under the wraps unlike more than a year back when Ms. Desai and her entourage were restricted to the airport by protesters of the Sangh Parivar outfits. They had to make a retreat after a more than 13 hours standoff.

Trupti Desai reaches Kochi en route to Sabarimala

Bhumata Brigade leader and Pune-based rights activist Trupti Desai, accompanied by four group members, have reached Kochi en route to Sabarimala on November 26 morning.

They reached the Nedumbassery airport by 5 a.m. and later proceeded to the City Police Commissioner's office in Kochi and would seek police protection to visit Sabarimala. They are waiting at the visiting area of the Kochi Commissionerate office with a demand to meet District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare. Mr. Sakhare, however, is away at Thiruvananthapuram attending a meeting. “Additional commissioner will shortly meet them at my office and they can place whatever demand they have to him,” he said.