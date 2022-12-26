  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sabarimala witnesses steady rise in pilgrim inflow

About 69,000 persons trekked up the hill on the Christmas day till 7 p.m. while about 15,000 persons were waiting at the Pampa base camp.

December 26, 2022 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
Lord Ayyappa devotees wait to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta district. File photo

Lord Ayyappa devotees wait to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta district. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

With just a day left for the first phase of the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala to conclude, the hill temple is witnessing a steady rise in the inflow of devotees.

As per official estimates, about 69,000 persons trekked up the hill on the Christmas day till 7 p.m. while about 15,000 persons were waiting at the Pampa base camp for performing the pilgrimage. The influx of pilgrims is slated to continue for the next couple of days with the Travancore Devaswom Board receiving about 1.90 lakh bookings for darshan.

Meanwhile, the procession carrying the Thanka Anki - a golden attire,  for the Mandalapuja at Sabarimala is slated to reach here on Monday. The procession will be accorded a customary reception at Sharamkuthi. The presiding deity at Sabarimala will be adorned with the Thanka Anki prior to deeparadhanam, which is to be held in the evening. The Mandalapuja at Sabarimala is to be performed on December 27 afternoon and the temple will close after the athazhapuja on the same day, marking the culmination of the 41-day long  Mandalam season.

The temple will reopen for the Makaravilakku festival on December 30 evening and the devotees will be permitted to the hilltop from next day morning onward.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan, TDB president K. Ananthagopan and Sabarimala Special Commissioner M. Manoj will be present on the occasion.

Ahead of its arrival, the authorities here on Sunday reviewed the arrangements in place and decided to regulate the flow of pilgrims during the Thanka Anki procession.

Related Topics

hinduism / Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.