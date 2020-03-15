Sabarimala witnesses low turnout

The holy hillock of Sabarimala witnessed very low pilgrim flow on the first day of the five-day monthly rituals at the Ayyappa temple on the first day in the Malayalam month of Meenom on Saturday.

There was only a moderate crowd in the early morning hours. However, the crowd slowly dispersed themselves after offering prayers at the temple in the minimum possible time owing to the restrictions for offerings in the wake of the COVID-19 threat in the district. A few pilgrims were found wearing masks while undertaking the pilgrimage.

The rituals began with the Tantri performing Maha Ganapati homom followed by Abhishekom and Ushapuja. Only Neyyabhishekom as part of the routine daily ritual was performed at the temple and devotees could not make the offering as Devaswom ticket counters remained close. Utchapuja and Athazhapuja were the other rituals performed on the day. Special rituals such as Kalabhabhishekom, Udayasthamanapuja, Shasrakalasapuja and Padipuja and Pushpabhishekom were cancelled.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has also decided to do away with annadanam (free feeding) and accommodation facility at Sabarimala during the ongoing monthly puja period.

The temple will be closed after Athazhapuja on March 18, marking the culmination of the five-day monthly rituals in Meenom.