Sabarimala witnesses a surge in pilgrim footfall

November 27, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The heavy inflow of pilgrims from the neighbouring States has resulted in a sharp surge in footfall at Sabarimala this season.

As per official estimates, about 6.24 lakh devotees have visited the hill temple in the first 10 days. The figure was 5.25 lakh last year. Of this, November 25 reported the highest turnout of over 70,000 pilgrims while on Monday, 67,097 persons booked slots in the virtual queue for darshan. The actual turnout, according to officials, will rise further if the spot registrations at Pampa, the base camp, are taken into account. The rise in footfall is matched with a corresponding rise in the income as well.

Arrangements

In anticipation of a further rise in footfall in the coming days, the authorities have stepped up the arrangements for accommodating the pilgrims. The board currently has adequate stock of offerings, including 18 lakh containers of Aravana. The police and the Forest department have intensified security in and around the pilgrimage zone and inside the deep forests using drones. A 127-member bomb squad under a Deputy Superintendent of Police too has been deployed here.