Sabarimala witness heavy rush of devotees

November 22, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees have been thronging the Sabarimala hilltop in huge numbers since the beginning of this year’s annual pilgrimage season. A scene from the Sannidhanam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

On the back of a heavy influx of devotees from the neighbouring States, the number of pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple crossed 3.5 lakh within the first week of the ongoing pilgrimage season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scenes of pilgrims waiting for hours in the queue on the trekking path and at the Valiya Nadappanthal to ascend the holy 18 holy steps to the temple have become common this season. The pilgrim flow to Sabarimala through the forest routes from Vandiperiyar in Idukki and Erumely in Kottayam too has increased considerably during the period, said officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board on Tuesday.

As per official estimates, an average of 60,000 people reached the hilltop on all days except on November 20. November 21 reported the highest footfall with over 68,000 people visiting the temple. As many as 54,000 people booked for darsan on Tuesday and among them, about 20,000 people completed the pilgrimage before noon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US