Sabarimala: virtual queue portal opens

11 October 2020 23:33 IST

The virtual queue portal for booking darshan at Sabarimala opened for the public on Sunday.

Devotees aspiring to visit the temple should register themselves on the portal. The temple is opening for five days from October 16 for puja for the Malayalam month of Thulam.

Only 250 persons will be allowed to visit the temple daily. Devotees will be allowed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The government has banned bathing in the Pampa. It would install temporary showers for pilgrims instead. Pilgrims could arrive at Nilackal through the Erumeli or Vadasserikara route. The police have closed the other routes.

As per COVID protocol

The COVID-19 protocol would apply to pilgrims, staff and security personnel. COVID-19-negative certificate is mandatory, and pilgrims should take the test 48 hours before reaching Pampa.

Those arriving without the certificate will have to undergo a test at the base camp at Nilackal. Health centres en route to Pampa are also equipped to conduct the COVID-19 test.

Pilgrims from other States will have to register on covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in. for reaching the temple. Devotees in the BPL category should carry Ayushman Bharat card for a free test and medical care.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera reviewed the security arrangements. The government has posted K. Radhakrishnan as Special Officer, Sabarimala.