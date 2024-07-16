Sabarimala to plug in to solar power soon

Illuminated by lights in every direction, the holy hillock of Sabarimala is on the brink of a ‘green’ revolution.

The entire pilgrimage zone, stretching from Nilackal to the Sannidhanam, is set to embrace solar power with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) soon set to launch a 2.2 MW solar power plant at the Sannidhanam. The project is being initiated with the technical support of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

TDB president P.S. Prasanth says the ambitious plan involves installing solar panels on the expansive, shade-free rooftops of various buildings at the Sannidhanam. A technical team from CIAL has prepared a detailed project report.

“The solar plant will help slash the hefty electricity bills, at present amounting to ₹10 crore per year. We are actively seeking sponsors to fund the project, which is estimated to cost around ₹8 crore,” says Mr. Prasanth.

The TDB aims to commence construction of the solar plant post-monsoon, with the goal of making it operational ahead of the pilgrim season next year.

At present, the Kerala State Electricity Board manages the distribution and transmission of power in the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan held a preparatory meeting at Pampa on Tuesday for the upcoming annual pilgrimage season. Representatives from all relevant departments, including Health and Fire and Rescue Services, were in attendance.

Another round of discussions is scheduled for July 24 in Thiruvananthapuram, involving department heads, followed by a third meeting with the Ministers overseeing these departments.

To address the traffic congestion reported last season, the TDB is planning to open an additional parking space at Nilackal, capable of accommodating 2,000 vehicles. “We will also request the High Court’s permission to open parking spaces at Pampa and Hilltop, which can hold another 2,000 vehicles,” says Mr. Prasanth.

To provide better amenities to pilgrims, additional pandals will be erected at Pampa and Nilackal, providing shelter for the devotees stuck at these locations during rush hours.