Sabarimala to open tomorrow for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season

November 14, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Marking the beginning of yet another pilgrimage season, doors of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season on November 16.

Outgoing head priest N. Parameswaran Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru at 5 p.m. This will be followed by the opening of the upadevata temples and transferring of the scared fire to the aazhi.

Later in the day, the installation of newly selected melsanthis for the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple—Jayaraman Naboothiri and Hariharan Namboothiri—will be performed. The new melsanthis will hold charge of their respective temples for the next one year.

The Mandalapooja festival this year is from November 17 to December 27 while the temple will reopen for the Makaravilakku festival from December 30 to January 20, next year.

The devotees, who have booked for darsan through the virtual queue system, will be permitted entry to the hill shrine from November 16 onwards. After the Makaravilakku festival on January 14, the temple will be closed on January 20.

The two-month-long season, which used to attract millions of devotees every year till 2019-20, had to be scaled back during the previous couple of years to ensure compliance to the pandemic protocols. With no restrictions in place now, authorities expect a considerable rise in the number of pilgrims this year and have made elaborate arrangements to accommodate them.