Sabarimala to open for monthly pujas

For Malayalam month of Karkidakam

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala here will be opened on July 16 for the five-day monthly pujas during the Malayalam month of Karkidakam.

Under the guidance of Thanthri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi M.N. Parameswaran Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 p.m. on Monday. This was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the pilgrims will be permitted entry to the temple from July 16 evening onwards. Devotees who have booked slots for darshan through the virtual queue and those who register themselves at the spot booking counter at Nilackal will be permitted to trek up the hill.

The temple will be closed at 10 p.m. on July 21.