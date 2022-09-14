Sabarimala to be equipped to handle more pilgrims this year

Pilgrimage will follow green protocol

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 14, 2022 21:16 IST

With the COVID-19 situation under control, more pilgrims are expected to visit Sabarimala during the Mandala- Makaravilakku festival season this year, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan said here on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the festival, he directed officials to complete the remaining works to receive the influx of pilgrims. The meeting decided to complete the repair and maintenance of all the roads leading to Sabarimala and the bathing ghats before the start of the festival and make arrangements for supply of safe drinking water.

While the Food safety department has been directed to ensure the quality of food stuffs, the KSRTC will operate services for pilgrims and the Health department will equip all government hospitals in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Idukki districts. Police officials would be deployed on special duty.

The pilgrimage this year will follow green protocol. Separate bins for organic and non-biodegradable wastes would be installed at all points where pilgrims converge.

Thomas Chazhikadan MP, MLAs, president Travancore Devaswom Board K. Anandagopan, members of local bodies and department officials were present at the meeting.

