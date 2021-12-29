Sabarimala temple to reopen for Makaravilakku fete today

The ceremony falls on January 14

After three days of break following the Mandalam season, the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will reopen on Thursday for the Makaravilakku festival.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the temple will reopen at 5 p.m. on the day while the devotees will be permitted from December 31 morning. The Makaravilakku festival falls on January 14.

In view of the easing pandemic situation, the TDB counts on a further surge in the daily footfall, while the spot booking facilities will be available at Nilackal and Erumely. Devotees are required to furnish the vaccination certificates or the result of RT-PCR tests.

The forest route from Erumely will be thrown open to pilgrims on Thursday. The devotees, who take spot booking from Erumely, will be permitted to enter the path from Koyikkalkadavu between 5.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., while admission to Azhuthakadavu and Mukuzhi will be from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

The devotees will be permitted to travel only in batches and no person will be allowed to hit the route after 5 p.m. As part of opening the route, a team of officials led by Additional District Magistrate of Sabarimala Arjun Pandian inspected the trekking path on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, arrangements are also in place from Pampa to the Sannidhanam for welcoming the devotees.