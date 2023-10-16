Sabarimala temple to open on October 17

October 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will be opened on October 17 for the monthly pujas for the Malayalam month of Midhunam. Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi K. Jayaraman Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. This will be followed by the opening of various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps. Malikappuram Melsanthi V. Hariharan Namboothiri will open the Malikappuram Devi temple and distributed the offerings. The selection of new Melsanthis for the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be held on October 18. The temple will close on October 22 night.

