HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sabarimala temple to open on October 17

October 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will be opened on October 17 for the monthly pujas for the Malayalam month of Midhunam. Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi K. Jayaraman Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. This will be followed by the opening of various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps. Malikappuram Melsanthi V. Hariharan Namboothiri will open the Malikappuram Devi temple and distributed the offerings. The selection of new Melsanthis for the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be held on October 18. The temple will close on October 22 night.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.