Sabarimala temple to open on July 16

5,000 pilgrims who have booked slots online will be permitted a day

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will be opened on July 16 for the five-day monthly puja during the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, the pilgrims will be allowed to enter the temple from July 17 morning. In view of the COVID-19 situation, only 5,000 devotees who have booked slots through the virtual queue will be allowed darshan on a day.

Conditions for entry

Only those producing COVID-19-negative certificates from RT-PCR tests done within 48 hours or those who have taken two shots of vaccine will be permitted entry to the temple. The temple will be close after completion of the monthly pujas by July 12 night.

Earlier in May, the board had imposed a ban on the entry of pilgrims to the hill shrine in view of the worsening pandemic situation.