Sabarimala temple to open on Dec. 30 for Makaravilakku

29 December 2020 01:09 IST

Entry to temple is limited to 5,000 pilgrims daily

The mandatory virtual queue booking has started for pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple for the Makaravilakku festival that begins on December 31.

Devotees undertaking the pilgrimage can book online at sabarimalaonline.org. The temple will be opened on December 30 at 5 p.m. for Makaravilakku. The entry to the temple will be allowed for pilgrims from December 31 morning. After Makaravilakku, the temple will close on January 20.

Certificate mandatory

The entry to the temple is limited to 5,000 pilgrims daily. RTPCR/ RT-Lamp/ Express Nat COVID-19 negative certificate taken within 48 hours of the pilgrimage is mandatory. Those who do not have a COVID negative certificate will not be allowed to move from the base camps at Nilackal and Pampa to Sabarimala. There will be no COVID-19 testing facility at Nilackal.

