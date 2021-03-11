Sabarimala temple to open from March 14 for five-day pooja

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala here will be opened on March 14 for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Meenam and for the Uthram festival.
According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, Melsanthi VK Jayaraj Potti will open the sanctum sanctorum under the guidance of Thanthri Kandararu Rajeevaru at 5 p.m. on March 14. This will be followed by the opening of the various upadevatha temples in its premises.
Pilgrims will be permitted temple entry from the next day morning. In view of the COVID-19 situation, only devotees who have booked slots through the virtual queue will be allowed darshan.
No accommodation
Officials said only those producing COVID-19 negative certificates after undergoing RT-PCR or RT-Lamp or TrueNat test within 48 hours of the visit would be permitted entry to the temple. Devotees will not be provided any accommodation facility at Nilackal, Pampa or at Sannidhanam.
The flag-hoisting ceremony for the Uthram festival will be held on March 19 morning and the temple will close after the arattu on March 28 night.
The temple will reopen for the Vishu festival on April 10 evening and will close on April 18.
