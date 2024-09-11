Sabarimala temple to open for nine days

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will be opened on Friday in connection with the Onam festival and five-day monthly pujas

Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, Melsanthi P.N. Mahesh Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. on the day. This will be followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps.

The temple will be closed only on September 21 after the five-day monthly pujas during the Malayalam month of Chingam. In connection with the Onam festival, feasts will be served to devotees on the days of Uthradam, Thiruvonam and Avittom.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.