Sabarimala temple to open for nine days

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will be opened on Friday in connection with the Onam festival and five-day monthly pujas

Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, Melsanthi P.N. Mahesh Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. on the day. This will be followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps.

The temple will be closed only on September 21 after the five-day monthly pujas during the Malayalam month of Chingam. In connection with the Onam festival, feasts will be served to devotees on the days of Uthradam, Thiruvonam and Avittom.