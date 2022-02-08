Sabarimala temple to be opened on Feb. 12

The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will be opened on February 12 for the five-day monthly rituals during the Malayalam month of Kumbham.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, pilgrims will be permitted entry to the temple from February 13 morning onwards. In view of the COVID-19 situation, only 15,000 devotees who have booked slots through the virtual queue will be allowed darshan on a daily basis .

Only those producing COVID-19 negative certificate after RT-PCR test or those who had received two doses of vaccine will be permitted entry to the temple. The temple will be closed after completion of the monthly pujas by February 17 night.

The temple will reopen in connection with the monthly pujas and Uthram festival on March 8. The festival flag will be hoisted on March 9 and the temple will be closed on March 19 after the Arat festival a day earlier.