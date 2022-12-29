Sabarimala temple to open tomorrow

December 29, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

After a three-day break following the 41-day Mandalam season, the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will open on Friday in connection with the Makaravilakku festival.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, the temple will open at 5 p.m. and devotees will be permitted to the hilltop from December 31 morning. The Makaravilakku festival falls on January 14.

While the first half of the pilgrim season witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees, the board counts on a further surge in the daily footfall and is making the arrangements accordingly.

The Petta Thullal ceremony at Erumely falls on January 11 and the procession of holy jewels of the main deity from Pandalamn will start the next day. The temple will close on January 20.

Health dept. checks

Meanwhile, the Health department on Thursday issued directives with regard to improving the basic facilities for the workers operating the incinerator at the Sannidhanam. The instructions were given to the work contractor after inspecting the site and the units where the workers have been accommodated.

During the inspection, it was found that the workers were housed at the site without having access to basic facilities. Based on this, the contractor was asked to immediately shift the quarters and kitchen of the workers to a better place and provide gloves and gumboots as required for the safety of the workers.