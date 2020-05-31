Sabarimala temple opens for ritual

Devaswom officials, Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, Melsanthi A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri, and other priests at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Sunday.

PATHANAMTHITTA

31 May 2020 22:39 IST

Idol installation anniversary on Monday

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened on Sunday afternoon for the day-long rituals to be held in connection with the anniversary of idol installation on Monday.

Melsanthi (head priest) A.K.Sudheer Namboodiri opened the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of the tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, Devaswom officials at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The temple rituals will begin with the tantri performing the Ashtadravya Ganapathi homom on Monday morning.

However, pilgrims are not allowed to enter Sabarimala this time too owing to the nationwide lockdown norms.

Only routine rituals will be performed at Sabarimala in connection with the idol installation anniversary on Monday.

Abhishekom, Ushapuja, Utchapuja and Deeparadhana and Athazhapuja will be performed on Monday. The temple will be closed with the Melsanthi singing the sacred lullaby, ‘Harivarasanam, viswamohanom….’ at 7.30 p.m. on Monday.

Opening on June 14

The Ayyappa temple will be opened again on June 14 afternoon for the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Midhunom that begins the next day.