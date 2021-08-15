Sabarimala temple opens for Niraputhari

PATHANAMTHITTA

15 August 2021 19:10 IST

Only 15,000 devotees will be allowed darshan a day

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened here on Sunday on the eve of the annual Niraputhari celebrations. Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi V.K. Jayaraj Potti opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 p.m. This was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps.

The temple will open for the Niraputhari ritual at 4 a.m. on Monday. Paddy spikes cultivated on the hill top will be taken in a procession led by the Melsanthi to the temple. The Niraputhari puja will be held between 5.55 a.m. and 6.20 a.m. and following the ritual, the paddy spikes will be distributed to the devotees.

Virtual queue

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, the pilgrims will be permitted entry to the temple from August 16 morning. In view of the COVID-19 situation, only 15,000 devotees who have booked slots through the virtual queue will be allowed darshan daily.

Advertising

Advertising

Only those producing COVID-19-negative certificates after undergoing the RT-PCR test within 48 hours or those who have completed two shots of vaccine will be permitted entry to the temple. The devotees will be offered feast during Onam days and the shrine will close after completion of the monthly pujas by August 23 evening.