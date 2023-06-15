Sabarimala temple opens for monthly pujas

June 15, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened on Thursday for the monthly pujas for the Malayalam month of Midhunam. Under the guidance of tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, Melsanthi K. Jayaraman Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. This was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps. Malikappuram melsanthi V. Harikrishnan Namboothiri opened the Malikappuram Devi temple and distributed the offerings. The temple will close at 10 p.m. on June 20.