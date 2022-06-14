Sabarimala temple opens for monthly pujas

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened on Tuesday on the eve of the monthly five-day pujas for the Malayalam month of Midhunam. Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi M.N. Prameswaran Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 p.m. This was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps. Devotees will be permitted entry from Wednesday morning onwards. The temple will close at 10 p.m. on June 19.