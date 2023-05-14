ADVERTISEMENT

Sabarimala temple opens for monthly puja

May 14, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Temple will close on May 19 and reopen for a day on May 29

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened on May 14 for the monthly pujas for the Malayalam month of Edavam. Under the guidance of tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi V. Jayaraman Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 p.m. This was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps. Malikappuram melsanthi Hariharan Namboothiri opened the Malikappuram Devi temple and distributed the offerings. The temple will close at 10 p.m. on May 19 and will reopen for a day on May 29 evening in connection with the Prathishtadinam ceremonies and will close on May 30 night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US