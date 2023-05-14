Sabarimala temple opens for monthly puja

May 14, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala opened on May 14 for the monthly pujas for the Malayalam month of Edavam. Under the guidance of tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi V. Jayaraman Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 p.m. This was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps. Malikappuram melsanthi Hariharan Namboothiri opened the Malikappuram Devi temple and distributed the offerings. The temple will close at 10 p.m. on May 19 and will reopen for a day on May 29 evening in connection with the Prathishtadinam ceremonies and will close on May 30 night.