Sabarimala temple opened for ‘Chingam’

Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, Melsanthi M.N. Prameswaran Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 p.m.

Staff Reporter PATHANAMTHITTA
August 17, 2022 02:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of Ayyappa temple Sabarimala Sannidhanam. | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala was opened on August 16 on the eve of the monthly five-day pujas for the Malayalam month of Chingam.

Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, Melsanthi M.N. Prameswaran Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 p.m. This was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps.

The temple will be closed at 10 p.m. on August 21 and reopened on September 6 in connection with the Thiruvonam celebrations

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
religion and belief

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app