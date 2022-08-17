Sabarimala temple opened for ‘Chingam’
Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, Melsanthi M.N. Prameswaran Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 p.m.
The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala was opened on August 16 on the eve of the monthly five-day pujas for the Malayalam month of Chingam.
Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, Melsanthi M.N. Prameswaran Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 p.m. This was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps.
The temple will be closed at 10 p.m. on August 21 and reopened on September 6 in connection with the Thiruvonam celebrations
