Sabarimala temple closes after monthly puja

The five-day rituals in the Malayalam month of Thulam at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple came to a close with Athazhapuja on Tuesday.
Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu assisted by Melsanthi V.N. Vasudevan Namboodiri performed the Sahasrakalasabhishekom and Kalabhabhishekom prior to Utchapuja.
The Tantri performed Sahasrakalasapuja at the northern Mandapam of Sannidhanam. The golden urns carrying Brahmakalasom (holy water) and kalabhom (sandal paste) were taken to the sanctum
sanctorum in a customary procession for ‘abhishekom’ prior to Utchapuja.
The Melsanthi, accompanied by other priests, closed the sanctum sanctorum, singing Harivarasanam..., in the presence of the Tantri and devaswom officials in the evening.
