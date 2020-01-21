Sabarimala temple closes after Makaravilakku

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala was closed after facilitating the customary holy darshan exclusively for the representative of the Pandalam Palace R. Pradeepkumar Varma on Tuesday morning, marking the culmination of the 63-day Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season. On Wednesday, the presiding deity at the Kakkattu-koickal Dharma Sastha temple at Perinad will be adorned with the Thiruvabharanam (in picture) prior to Utchapuja.

Head priest (Melsanthi) A.K. Sudheer Nambnoodiri opened the sanctum sanctorum to facilitate the customary worship at 5.30 a.m. Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, assisted by the Melsanthi, performed Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homom. As it being the custom, no other person was permitted to offer prayers at the temple on Tuesday.

Following the tradition, the Melsanthi closed the sanctum sanctorum after covering the Ayyappa idol with sacred ash (vibhuti) and handed over the keys to the royal representative, who, in turn, gave a purse as ‘dakshina’ to the priest. The royal entourage descended the gold-covered goly 18 steps and returned the keys to the Melsanthi in the presence of the Devaswom executive officer and administrative officer at the Lower Tirumuttom. A large number of devotees stayed back at the hillock to witness the event. The royal designate escorted the procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam (golden jewellery) back to the Pandalam Palace by 6.15 a.m.

Feast served

The royal entourage was accorded a reception on their arrival at Nilackal and a group of devotees from Kozhencherry and the Safe Zone Sabarimala team led by its special officer, P.D. Sunilbabu, served them a sumptuous midday feast. The procession had its night halt at the Laha Sathram.